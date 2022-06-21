Crash closes I-90 east between Dunkirk and Silver Creek exits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A crash has closed both lanes of the I-90 east between exit 59 (Dunkirk) and exit 58 (Silver Creek) Tuesday morning, according to NITTEC.

Initially all lanes, eastbound and westbound, were closed. The westbound lanes have since reopened but the eastbound lanes are still closed, according to the NYS Thruway Authority.

🚨 UPDATE - All eastbound lanes on I-90 between exit 59 (Dunkirk) and exit 58 (Silver Creek) are closed. Westbound lanes are now open. https://t.co/DsDtlUJnrx — NYS Thruway Authority (@NYSThruway) June 21, 2022

All eastbound traffic must exit at exit 59.

BUFFALO: Crash: I-90 eastbound between exit 58-exit 59: All lanes blocked. All traffic must exit at x59. — NYSThruwayTRANSalert (@ThruwayTraffic) June 21, 2022

A portion of Route 20 in the same area is closed in both directions from Old Main Road to Stebbins Road.

This is a developing story, 7 News has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.