Crash closes I-90 east between Dunkirk and Silver Creek exits

Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 21, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A crash has closed both lanes of the I-90 east between exit 59 (Dunkirk) and exit 58 (Silver Creek) Tuesday morning, according to NITTEC.

Initially all lanes, eastbound and westbound, were closed. The westbound lanes have since reopened but the eastbound lanes are still closed, according to the NYS Thruway Authority.

All eastbound traffic must exit at exit 59.

A portion of Route 20 in the same area is closed in both directions from Old Main Road to Stebbins Road.

This is a developing story, 7 News has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.

