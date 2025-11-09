WELLSVILLE, NY (WKBW) — Two people are dead after an SUV full of teenagers crashed in Allegany County.

State Police say the driver of the SUV lost control on a sharp curve along Tarantine Boulevard In Wellsville early Saturday morning.

The vehicle ended up crashing into a utility pole.

Authorities say two passengers, 17 year old Derrick Smith and 18 year old Gavin Odell, both from Canisteo, died at the scene.

WATCH: Crash claims the lives of two teenagers in Wellsville

Police say the four other teenagers in the car suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but troopers say there was no sign of impairment.

