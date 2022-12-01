Craft shows, markets kickoff holiday shopping in WNY

BUFFALO, NY — Holiday markets are popping up all around Western New York, many people are getting ahead start to their holiday shopping.

With less than 23 shopping days for the holidays, vendors from the Larkin Holiday Market in Buffalo say they enjoy the atmosphere of the craft shows.

"To be honest with you aside from coming here to make a few dollars, I come to these markets and shows because the people are amazing," said Chris Giafaglione, owner of Coots Woodworks.

For Giafaglione, the process of crafting is a love language.

"This is a labor of love, you know what they say if you like what you do its never a day of work? This is never a day of work for me," said Giafaglione.

Some vendors like David Manny, say craft shows are 40 percent of his business's revenue, but it is not about the money.

"We do gain things, we gain notoriety and then people ask if we are doing any other shows and then, I can tell them about the bigger markets," said Manny.

Vendors like Pam Hubert say the markets are truly about meeting new customers and connecting with other sellers.

"It's very profitable to the small businesses and it is just a happy time. The customers get what they want, we get what we want and it all works out," said Hubert.

Western New York Holiday Fairs:

Saturday December 3rd

Yuletide in the Country in Hamburg at the Event Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roycroft Artisan Winter Festival in West Seneca at the Hampton Inn from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Soulful Christmas in the Corridor at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

St. Aloysius Christmas Fair in Cheektowaga at 157 Cleveland Drive from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

West Seneca Community Center & Library at 1300 Union Road from 3p.m. to 7 p.m.



Sunday December 4th

