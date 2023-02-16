CPR training kits for public borrowing coming to all 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — CPR training kits will soon be available for public borrowing at all 37 Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries.

Inside the kits, you'll find an inflatable Annie, bilingual cards and guides, and other important tools.

According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 350,000 thousand out of hospital cardiac arrests every year in the U.S., and 9% end in death.

"We believe the accessibility of these CPR anytime kits will help increase people's confidence so that community members can respond in an emergency and potentially save a life." - Michelle Roberts, Buffalo Bills Foundation Executive Director

With these CPR training kits, you can learn how to save a life in less than 20 minutes.

The kits will be available in March thanks to a partnership between the Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries, Buffalo Bills Foundation, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Lawley Insurance and the American Heart Association.