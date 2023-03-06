CPAC speaker who said 'transgenderism must be eradicated from public life' to speak at UB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Michael Knowles is the host of "The Michael Knowles Show" at The Daily Wire and the Young Americans for Freedom student chapter at the University at Buffalo is hosting an event on March 9 with Knowles as the scheduled speaker.

An Instagram post from YAF UB says "UB Young Americans for Freedom presents How Radical Feminism Destroys Women (And Everything Else)."

Knowles spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference making the following comment:

"The problem with transgenderism is that it isn't true. The problem with transgenderism is that it puts forward a delusional vision of human nature that denies the reality and importance of sexual difference and complementarity. The problem with transgenderism is that its acceptance at any level necessarily entails the complete destruction of women's bathrooms, women's sports, all of the specific rights and spaces that women currently enjoy. There can be no middle way in dealing with transgenderism, it is all or nothing. If transgenderism is true, if men really can become women, then it's true for everybody of all ages. If transgenderism is false, as it is, if men really can't become women, as they cannot, then it's false for everybody too. And if it's false, then we should not indulge it, especially since that indulgence requires taking away the rights and customs of so many people. If it is false, then for the good of society and especially for the good of the poor people who have fallen prey to this confusion, transgenderism must be eradicated from public life entirely. The whole preposterous ideology, at every level." - Michael Knowles

A group of professors from the university are circulating a letter, calling on UB President Dr. Satish Tripathi to rescind the invitation.

The three professors are:

Carrie Tirado Bramen

Professor of English,

Director, UB Gender Institute

David Schmid

Associate Professor

Department of English

University at Buffalo

Michael Rembis, Ph.D.

Associate Professor, Department of History

Director, Center for Disability Studies

University at Buffalo

In the letter the professors say:

"We believe that this inflammatory language is effectively a call for genocidal violence against members of the transgender community and will, at the very least, encourage acts of violence against members of that community."

In a statement on its website, UB said in part:

"This is a student-chapter event. Student government-sponsored clubs have the ability to invite speakers of their choosing, as long as they follow the laws and guidelines concerning public events on campus.



While UB does not take a position on the views of those who visit campus, the university holds steadfast to its values of diversity, inclusion, equity and mutual respect. UB’s values are supported and advanced by our Office of Inclusive Excellence in order to build a culture of diversity, social justice and inclusion that makes all of us stronger. We are committed to fostering a safe, welcoming environment at all times. The Office of Student Engagement has been providing outreach and support to students who have been impacted by the news of Thursday’s event." - University at Buffalo

