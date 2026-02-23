Cows run loose on I-90 near Blasdell exit and cause utter chaos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An unusual situation led to utter chaos on the New York State Thruway on Monday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., cows were on the loose on I-90 near the Blasdell exit (Exit 56). NITTEC cameras showed that at least two cows were running loose as several people tried to wrangle them.

Traffic was backed up between Exit 54 and Exit 56. No word on how the cows got loose.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the New York State Thruway Authority said the cows were corralled and emergency units cleared the scene, but delays existed.