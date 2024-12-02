Cows killed after heavy snow causes barn to collapse in Chautauqua County

ARKWRIGHT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A number of cows have been killed and others trapped after heavy snow caused a barn to collapse in Chautauqua County.

On Monday 7 News spoke to Colleen Aldrich, the owner of the farm on Tarbox Road in Arkwright, she said the heavy snow caused the collapse overnight.

As of Monday afternoon, crews were working to rescue cows that were trapped in the barn but Aldrich said a number of them were killed. There were about 100 cows in the barn.

"It's gonna be tough, we're trying to keep these ones fed and obviously we have to find a place to move them to," Aldrich said.

According to Aldrich, the damage is "colossal" and "the barn is totally destroyed."

Aldrich said she couldn't express her gratitude for those who were there to help and will take it day by day for now.