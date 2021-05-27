COVID-19 testing not required to attend "Rockin’ the Downs" concert series

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Batavia Downs announced its entry and seating plan for its "Rockin’ the Downs" concert series this summer.

The concert series gets underway with Almost Queen taking the stage on June 11, the rest of the lineup is as follows:

June 18: Vince Neil

June 25: Steve Augeri, formerly of Journey

July 2: Molly Hatchet

July 9: Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles

July 16: Tommy James & The Shondells

July 23: Skid Row

July 30: The Grass Roots

August 6: The Machine, a Pink Floyd Tribute

August 13: Queensrÿche

August 20: Puddle of Mudd

August 27: Spin Doctors

Batavia Downs says it will not be requiring a negative COVID-19 test to attend and all pairs of seats will be spaced 6 feet apart. Those who are vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask. Those who are not vaccinated, including minors, are encouraged to wear a mask indoors but can take off their mask outdoors.

“We are looking forward to welcoming music fans back to Batavia Downs, “ said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs. “We are encouraged by the hard work put in, not only by our staff, but by all the citizens of Western New York that have followed protocols and directives to allow us to safely put on these events once again.”

For more information visit the Batavia Downs website here.