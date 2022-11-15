COVID-19 Immune Index Pilot Program helps to determine levels of antibodies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The COVID-19 Immune Index Pilot Program by KSL Diagnostics has launched in several pharmacies in Western New York, including the Brighton Eggert Pharmacy in Buffalo.

The pharmacist and owner of Brighton Eggert Pharmacy, Don Arthur, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the antibody testing has been a helpful tool in the fight against COVID.

“Now that we have a new generation vaccine knowing our antibody levels is an important tool that we can use to decide for us to get another vaccine,” Arthur says.

Arthur explains how the testing works.

“With several droplets of blood, we can determine a patient’s antibody index with a numerical value,” he says. “And that value equates whether they are at low risk, moderate risk or high risk if they are affected of having enough antibodies."

Arthur says they’ve tested about four hundred people so far and received their results within 48 hours.

“It’s helping us as a pharmacist that helps us guide our patients to those decisions as to whether or not it’s time to get another covid booster,” the pharmacist says.

Arthur says it’s free of charge to know your antibody levels.

“Any type of insurance, whether that’s a commercial plan or a medicare plan for our seniors or medicaid plan in our community,” he says. “So with anyone with insurance, we provide no charge. KSL laboratory handles the billing, and they send the billing on behalf of the patient.”