Covid-19 claims life of Tonawanda politician

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A local politician has now died from COVID-19.
Thomas Newman died at Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo on Friday.
He was admitted to the hospital last month, shortly after winning re-election to the Tonawanda Common Council.
Both he and his wife Kerrie were hospitalized with COVID.
She was able to leave after a week, but her husband ended up in intensive care and never recovered.
Newman also served as a volunteer firefighter, and head of the GOP in Tonwanda.
He was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Thomas Newman was 53 years old.