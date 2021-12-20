Watch
Covid-19 claims life of Tonawanda politician

Hospitalized shortly after winning re-election in November
Buffalo News
Posted at 8:27 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 20:27:42-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A local politician has now died from COVID-19.

Thomas Newman died at Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo on Friday.

He was admitted to the hospital last month, shortly after winning re-election to the Tonawanda Common Council.

Both he and his wife Kerrie were hospitalized with COVID.

She was able to leave after a week, but her husband ended up in intensive care and never recovered.

Newman also served as a volunteer firefighter, and head of the GOP in Tonwanda.

He was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thomas Newman was 53 years old.

