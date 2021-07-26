COVID-19 Cases are On the Rise in Western New York and Across the Nation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday the United States reported a 7-day average of more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases, almost five times higher than what it was a month ago.

“The increasing number of cases and hospitalizations are primarily being driven by infections in the unvaccinated,” UB Jacobs School of Medicine’s Dr. Thomas Russo said.

In Western New York, positivity rates have been on a steady increase. On Saturday, positivity was just above 2 percent.

“Cases and continuing to go up, hospitalizations are going up, and if that continues, then I think a consideration of a mask mandate will be back on the table,” Dr. Russo said.

“I would say it’s of concern, the problem that I have mostly is that stats don’t reflect everything, and I don’t know what to believe anymore,” Kenneth Robledo said.

Dr. Russo said the numbers are higher than anticipated this summer and one cause is the delta variant.

“It’s much more infectious and much more transmissible than earlier versions the virus, so we really, unfortunately, didn’t see that coming,” Dr. Russo said.

He said it is important to remind those who are unvaccinated that masks are required indoors and now the delta variant could be spreading in outdoor settings too.

“Everyone’s playing social catch-up and unfortunately the unvaccinated think this pandemic is over and so they’re exposing themselves to others in high-risk situations,” Dr. Russo said.