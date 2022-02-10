Cousin of Mckinley victim speaks, others say violence not limited to Mckinley High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cousin of the 14-year-old boy injured outside of Mckinley High School Wednesday feels distraught of her close cousin’s attack.

The 15-year-old cousin wishes to stay anonymous. She tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that she had seen her cousin ten minutes before violence took place.

She says her friends saw everything unfold.

“Everyone is telling me that he got shot and at the same time police is saying he got stabbed,” the cousin says. “My friends were there and they saw what happened.”

Yoselin: Tell me what your friends say?

Cousin: They said that it started from a fight and then they started shooting. Shot the officer then shot him. They basically say that he got shot five times not stabbed though.”

Despite those witness accounts, police maintain the victim was stabbed.

Meantime, the 15-year-old says as her cousin recovers, she hopes the city will use this as a wake-up call and increase security.

“I just feel that they should have more cops around, especially when we get out of school. More cops than they should. The security needs to go way up,” the student says.

Yet, not too long ago, just twelve minutes away from Mckinley High School, a shooting occurred outside at the Math, Science, and Technology Preparatory School.

Many students are saying they don’t feel safe.

“I feel like scared things these can happen all the time. That kind of thing can happen again. We might be in danger this time,” Tonama Khaum, junior at MST.

Several students say the shooting happened across the street from the school. They didn’t see anyone get hurt, but a teacher who wishes to remain anonymous says no one mentioned the shooting until what happened at Mckinley.

“It’s brushed under the rug because we’re in the Eastside, Eastside school. I think some people expect for that to happen because of where we are,” a teacher says.

Other students say they hope the school board takes action.

“I hope the school board would do better with security,” says Kenneth Mack, freshman at MST. “So students won’t get shot when they’re trying to go on the bus.”

Buffalo police say no one got hurt at the Math, Science, and Technology Preparatory School, and they continue to look into the incident.