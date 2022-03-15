'Courtside at Canalside' event set for Thursday as part of NCAA Tournament festivities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo is preparing to host the first and second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament this week and a "Courtside at Canalside" event is set for Thursday at Canalside as part of the festivities.

According to a spokesperson, with the warmer weather expected on Thursday the ice will be melted and drained which will open up the area for food trucks, basketball hoops setup, Labatt Blue Zone, mobile visiting center and more.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, you can find more information here.