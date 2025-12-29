Court records: Woman accused of driving under the influence with kids in car, killing pedestrian

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 32-year-old woman accused of driving drunk and striking and killing a man in South Buffalo is facing felony charges, according to court documents.

Renaiyah Cornelious is charged with vehicular manslaughter following the crash, which happened Saturday on McKinley Parkway near Lorraine Avenue.

According to court documents, the 80-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk with his dog when he was hit.

Investigators say Cornelious had two young children in the car at the time of the crash. She is also charged with two counts of aggravated DWI, both felonies.

A public online profile shows Cornelious claims she previously worked as a cellblock attendant for the Buffalo Police Department.

7 News reached out multiple times to both Buffalo police and city officials for comment on the crash and Cornelious’ employment history, but did not receive a response.

7 News confirmed the details of the case through public records requests.

An Erie County District Attorney's Office spokesperson said Cornelious remains held on bail set at $150,000 cash or bond. Cornelious is scheduled for a felony hearing on January 2.