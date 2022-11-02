Court Appointed Special Advocates needed to help abused and neglected kids

An important resource to help kids navigate our criminal justice system is raising the alarm. "Court Appointed Special Advocates" or CASA says it needs volunteers to help ensure dozens of kids don't fall through the cracks.

CASA works with abused and neglected teens in the court system. The program director says there are about 100 kids on the wait list-- because there aren't enough volunteers. Those volunteers advocate for children in court by gathering the information that's important for the court to know.

CASA's Program Director, Jodi Johnson says there's a critical need and the opioid crisis is partly to blame. Johnson says, "It's devastating to our community. Crack was a big problem, but crack didn't kill people. Opioids are killing people and even folks who recreationally use cocaine, those folks are dying because fentanyl is in everything now."

According to CASA, children who work with a volunteer are more likely to find a safe home and succeed in school. They're also half as likely to re-enter the foster care system. If you want to become a volunteer, the next round of training is set to begin in January. It's one night a week for 7 weeks.

For more information go to: https://mhawny.org/program/court-appointed-special-advocate/