Court Appointed Special Advocate program volunteers needed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local program pairing volunteers with children in foster care is seeking more advocates to support vulnerable youth through the court system.

The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program, overseen by Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, connects trained volunteers with children who have experienced abuse or neglect, navigating the Family Court system in Niagara and Erie counties. These volunteers work alongside families throughout the legal process, providing support during difficult transitions.

Cathy Wetzler knows firsthand how valuable this support can be. She adopted her daughter Aniyah in 2024 after a nine-year process, and CASA volunteers played an important role.

"To have them linked with us, to have a worker who, a volunteer that was linked with Aniyah and who worked with Aniyah, spent time with Aniyah, was really, really meaningful and really important throughout this whole process," she said.

It was through the CASA program that Aniyah met Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills running back, who shares a similar background of growing up in and out of foster care. The two have formed a close friendship, with Aniyah calling Davis her "bestie to the westie."

Wetzler believes the program is best when volunteers can relate to the children they're helping.

"The CASA program needs volunteers who are not shy, who are friendly, who have empathy, who may have similar experiences to what the child is experiencing," she said.

Brandi Alfiero serves as both a CASA volunteer and the director of grant programs and community relations at Foundation 214, which supports Mental Health Advocates of Western New York. She emphasizes the direct impact volunteers can have.

"This isn't giving $5 a month to somebody, and maybe it'll work. You get to see the success. You get to feel it. You get to see the outcomes of helping a family be healthy," Alfiero said.

The program provides training for volunteers, and participants can choose how much time they want to commit to the role.

"Volunteers are needed. Anybody can do this job. I think everyone should be part of this in some fashion or form, and like I said, I can't wait to meet the next cohort of volunteers, because they're just going to enjoy every minute of it and just know that they're helping somebody in their backyard," Alfiero said.\\

