HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gary and Christine Carlson deliver the Buffalo News to the Rock Oak senior living community in Clarence. Christine checks each paper to make sure it's clean and undamaged. Gary leaves each paper standing up between doors so they're easier to grab.

"They go that extra mile and give you more than service," said Marie Metzger, a Rock Oak neighbor.

"It doesn't have to be at Rock Oak. Gary and I go the extra mile no matter where we are," Christine said.

That's why the Rock Oak neighborhood has been determined to help out the Carlsons after their car burst into flames two weeks ago. Neighbors started a GoFundMe to help get this kind couple a new car. 7 Eyewitness News brought you the story of these neighbors last week. The folks at West Herr Ford saw the story too.

"Our president Scott Bieler heard about the story and came in that morning, and came to our team and said we just have to help these people," said Chuck Hardy, the Director of Variable Operations at West Herr, "Thanks to you and the Buffalo News we were able to connect."

They arranged to give the Carlsons a car, which they just picked up the keys for.

"I'm getting a car here completely free of charge. I am very grateful. I mean I can't begin to express the gratefullness there is," said Gary.

"God took something bad and made something beautiful out of it," said Christine.