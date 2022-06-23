ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A couple from Wyoming County faces a charge and a possible fine after bringing a raccoon to a pet store.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, on June 2 the Erie County Department of Health requested assistance locating a potentially rabid raccoon. NYSDEC said the ECDOH reported that a man and his girlfriend took the raccoon to a pet store to get food and supplies and one of the store's employees reported it.

The NYSDEC used store surveillance cameras, a store-issued rewards card and license plate information to track down the owners in Attica and convinced them to turn over the raccoon. The couple was charged for unlawfully possessing the raccoon and each face a $500 fine.

Rabies tests for the raccoon were negative.

"DEC urges the public to leave wild animals alone. Possessing wild animals is not only unlawful, doing so can be deadly. Once a rabies infection is established, there's no effective treatment," a release says.