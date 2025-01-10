Couple from Clarence facing animal cruelty charges; six dogs and two cats seized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A couple from Clarence is facing animal cruelty charges.

The Erie County District Attorney's office said 28-year-old Brittany Farley and 26-year-old Nicholas G. Hatswell were arraigned in Clarence Town Court each on two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance. Farley was arraigned on an additional charge of one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

According to the DA, on December 26, 2024, New York State Police responded to a home on Northfield Road for a welfare check call. Police allegedly found an adult male dog with untreated stab wounds to its neck and abdomen, a second female dog who was malnourished without access to food and water and a puppy with an untreated eye injury.

The DA said due to living conditions inside the home and their alleged failure to seek veterinary treatment for the injured dogs, investigators seized six dogs and two cats from the residence.

Farley and Hatswell are scheduled to return on February 4 for further proceedings and were released on their own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail. A temporary “no animal” order was issued for both while the case is pending prosecution.