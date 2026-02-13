Couple facing animal cruelty charges after over 200 animals were seized from farm in Brant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A couple is facing animal cruelty charges after over 200 animals were seized from a farm in Brant in November 2025.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 74-year-old Bonnie L. George and 77-year-old Donald L. George, both of Brant, were arraigned Thursday. The DA said they were each charged with one count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and 207 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance.

According to the district attorney's office, an investigation began after a dog control officer received an anonymous complaint about animals living in unsafe conditions. The complaint was then forwarded to the SPCA Serving Erie County for further investigation.

SPCA investigators conducted an inspection on the farm on Brant Farnham Road on November 19, 2025, and allegedly observed neglected animals and unsanitary conditions. Investigators executed a search warrant at the property the next day and seized a total of 216 animals.

The DA said Bonnie and Donald George are accused of failing to provide necessary food, water and care to 207 of the farm and domestic animals on their property.



119 goats

47 chickens

18 ducks and geese

11 cats

Six sheep

Six dogs

According to investigators, the animals were allegedly found in unsanitary conditions without proper access to food and water and multiple dead animals were also found. Brant Town Court Justice Jeff Gier ordered the surviving animals to be forfeited to the custody of the SPCA Serving Erie County. Bonnie and Donald George were issued an appearance ticket.

The DA said they are also accused of intentionally obstructing the administration of law and preventing a public servant from performing an official function.

They are scheduled to return on March 12 for a pre-trial conference and were released on their own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. A temporary securing order was imposed by the Court that prohibits them from owning, harboring, or having custody or control of any animals while the case is pending.

If convicted, they face a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail.