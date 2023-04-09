Countdown to total eclipse of the sun

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The countdown is on to a rare total eclipse of the sun here in Western New York.

That is set to take place one year from Saturday, and the Whitworth Ferguson Planentarium" on the campus of Buffalo State University is planning a number of different events over the next 12 months.

It all started with an event called Countdown to Totality.

Experts were on hand Saturday to teach people exactly what happens during a total eclipse, and how to view one safely.

The totality of next April's solar eclipse will last about four minutes.

For most locations a total eclipse of the sun only happens once every 300 to 400 years.