Countdown to 2025: Details announced for New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The countdown to 2025 is on and organizers of the New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks in Buffalo have provided more information on the festivities planned this year.

The 37th annual celebration will begin at 10 p.m. on December 31 in Roosevelt Plaza. It will be hosted by DJ Jickster of 97 Rock and will include live music from Will Holton and Buffalo’s own The Strictly Hip. There will also be the ceremonial New Year’s Eve Ball Drop from atop the Electric Tower followed by fireworks at midnight from Skylighters of WNY.

The following road closures will be in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area all day on New Year's Eve as set up will start around 10 a.m.



Main Street and Washington Street between Chippewa and Mohawk

Huron Street between Pearl And Ellicott

Genesee Street between Main and Ellicott

Chippewa Street between Delaware and Franklin

If you don't plan on heading downtown you can watch the Buffalo ball drop and fireworks display right here on 7 ABC beginning at 11:59 p.m. alongside the ball drop in Times Square. We will live stream our coverage on the 7 News WKBW Facebook page, WKBW.com and the 7 WKBW app on your favorite streaming device.

