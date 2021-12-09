Countdown to 2022: New Year’s Eve ball drop and fireworks to return to Downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New Year's Eve ball drop and fireworks are set to return to Roosevelt Plaza in Downtown Buffalo.

The ball drop is scheduled to take place December 31 at the Iskalo Development Electric Tower in Roosevelt Plaza, it will include a fireworks display and live music from The Strictly Hip.

If you don't plan on heading downtown to attend, you can watch the ball drop right here on 7ABC. Coverage begins with 7 Eyewitness News at 11, followed by full ball drop coverage both in Buffalo and in Times Square in New York City from ABC.

The local coverage will be hosted by WKBW's Ed Drantch and Katie Morse, DJ Jickster from 97 Rock and AM Buffalo's Melanie Camp and 7 First Alert Meteorologist Andy Parker.

The event, which was closed to the public last year due to COVID-19, is an important fundraiser for the Police Athletic League of Buffalo and the annual PAL Giving Campaign. You can learn more about the PAL's fundraising effort here.

Holiday traditions are important for families and children, and while we recognize things could change in the weeks to come, we are doing everything we can to prepare at this point for a great and safe New Year’s Eve celebration in Downtown Buffalo on December 31st. In 2021, we overcame many challenges, but we also celebrated many triumphs. Together, we proved that in Buffalo we are a strong, proud, and resilient people who know how to band together when faced with adversity. Let’s stay on this path. As a community, we have a lot to celebrate and on New Year’s Eve, I ask revelers who plan to attend this great outdoor event to work with us by continuing to protect their own health as well as the health of their families. - City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

WKBW is proud to bring you this event along with presenting Sponsor M&T Bank and in partnership with Mayor Byron W. Brown and the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Place, and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo, Inc (PAL).

