Council members will soon vote to regulate smoke shops in the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Buffalo plans to crack down on all smoke shops, but some business owners say it doesn't make sense since they have permits from the state.

The City of Buffalo is looking to make sure tobacco, hookah, and vape cannabis establishments are all regulated and licensed properly under the City of Buffalo.

“Now everybody is starting to get a piece of the pie and it’s becoming a problem,” says a smoke shop owner.

But some smoke shop owners located within the city who asked not to be identified don’t agree with the city’s potential plans.

“It’s like they want us to go through Buffalo regulations and it’s kind of like having double licenses and paying double the fines,” an owner says. “I feel like that regulation might be harder on minority-owned businesses because we’re in different areas while others are not.”

Council member Chris Scanlon, who’s behind this plan tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person, this initiative is coming from ongoing complaints he’s getting from constituents.

“There are some cannabis stores in my district that aren't licensed by the state,” Scanlon says. “And they’re trying to get around the legislation however they see possible.”

Scanlon says the city is working with the cannabis management office to implement this regulation.

He and fellow council members will vote on the issue on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

“If they’re issued to license and they’re not acting as best to the community then we’ll be able to pull that license and put them out of business,” he says.

But some smoke shop owners say they’re worried they’ll have to pay additional fees to maintain their business.

“We’re already approved by New York State. We already paid for the New York State hookah, CBD, and tobacco license fees,” an owner says. “Now we have to pay more fees to accommodate our neighborhood.”

If the regulation does pass it’ll take effect June 1st.

“They will be made aware of the timeline. Again, we’re not going to come after them right now,” Scanlon says. “They have a year to get compliance with everything and we’ll move forward from there.”