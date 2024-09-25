Council Member Everhart releases new resource guide for families

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors in Buffalo have a new way to get in touch with resources in the city.

Masten District Common Council Member Zeneta Everhart released a new online book called "Thriving Together: A Comprehensive Guide for Youth and Families."

It includes several resources available in the community like early childhood education and health care.

Everhart says the goal is to give the community a one-stop shop for all the help available.

"A lot of times when I'm out in the community people say 'I don't know about that program. There are no programs for our youth,'" Everhart said. "While I do realize there's a shortage in programs, there are programs out there for our youth, but the problem is that they're scattered. So we have to make sure that we're putting things in order. It needs to be accessible but it needs to be easy to find."

A copy of the guide can be found here.

Any community organization that would like to be featured in the book is encouraged to contact Everhart's office at (716) 851-5145.