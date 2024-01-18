'Couldn't believe what I was seeing': Lackawanna admits mistake, removes feet of snow from woman's driveway

LACKWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — "I just couldn't believe what I was seeing," Lackawanna resident Johnna Andrisani told 7 News.

When 7 News anchor Jeff Russo arrived at her Winstead Road home, she was overwhelmed.

She said she woke up at 4 a.m. Thursday to snow plows dumping snow into her driveway.

Andrisani, 62, doesn't own a car, but she was concerned about access in case of an emergency.

"I've had heart conditions before and I've called an ambulance," said Andrisani. "I'm just so worried about everything."

Andrisani said she called the City of Lackawanna twice with her concerns. Russo decided to follow up by reaching out to Chuck Clark, the city's public information officer.

In a matter of minutes, Clark responded to 7 News and said the snow dump was a mistake.

"It was an honest mistake. A payloader moved a heavy amount of snow and unfortunately put it in an area that they mistakingly thought was a non-parking area," said Clark.

Clark apologized on behalf of the city and said crews would be back out to clear the snow.

"Clearly an oversight, we are sorry it happened, we're glad that you both reached out," said Clark.

Russo shared the news with Andrisani who was grateful and emotional.

Andrisani: Get out of here! Jeff, can I give you a hug?

Russo: Of course, all I did was make a call.

Andrisani: No, you did more than that Jeff, you cared about a human being.

Russo: It's going to be OK.

Andrisani: You cared and it means a lot.