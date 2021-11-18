BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Could wintry weather impact my holiday travel?

Early next week we are expecting a strong storm system to cross the region and fire up the lake effect snow machine.

The initial main threat is strong wind gusts.

On top of that, we have cold air spilling into the region! We're looking at temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s range.

This cold air over a wide open, as well as warm lake are great ingredients for lake enhanced snow. But wait! We're not done yet ... There will be a Nor'easter nearby -while it will not directly impact us- is another source from which to pull moisture.

We're still a bit far from the event to lock it in, but we're most certainly keeping our eyes on it to keep you informed with the latest updates.

Stay tuned!