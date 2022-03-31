Cost of paving roads, driveways up by 40%

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Dominic Pennacchio is a manager at D&H paving, and he said the cost of repaving roads, driveways and parking lots has significantly increased this year.

“It’s at least 30-40 percent,” Pennacchio said. “Because it’s not only asphalt, but it’s also diesel, diesel fuel us over 5 dollars a gallon which is very expensive.”

He said if you had a job estimated for $10,000 last year, this year you’re looking at a $14,000 job.

“I am shocked, and the consumers are,” Pennacchio said. “If you priced a job last year and you’re asking me to hold the price this year, I can’t.”

City of Buffalo’s Department of Public Works also said it’s seeing a 30% increase in paving contracts this year.

Commissioner of Public Works, Michael Finn, said the price of asphalt itself is up by 15% but gasoline and diesel prices have doubled over the past year.

“Gasoline affects everything, all the machines that do the paving are gasoline powered or diesel, so that’s definitely adding to the cost of paving.”

Finn said the city did budget for paving cost increases, but prices exceeded what they estimated so now they’re relying on state funding.

“As the state budget is being finalized right now, we are hopeful additional dollars come through,” Finn said.

Finn said if funding does come through there should not be a delay in filling potholes and repaving roads.

“Labor issues is not something we have seen at this point,” Finn said, “Most of the cost increases have been related to material price increases.”