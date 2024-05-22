Corrections officer gets probation after fraudulently collecting $52,000 in disability benefits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A former corrections officer will not spend any time behind bars after he fraudulently collected thousands of dollars in disability benefits.

56-year-old Charles Epps, II was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation. Epps pleaded guilty in March to Insurance Fraud and Grand Larceny.

Between August 2021 and November 2022, Epps falsely reported his employment status while collecting Workers' Compensation benefits and Social Security Disability benefits.

Epps claimed he was unable to work due to an ongoing injury. He was injured in July 2020 while working as a correction officer for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Epps has signed two Confessions of Judgment to pay full restitution of $35,544 to the New York State Insurance Fund and $16,907 to the Social Security Administration. He was ordered to pay restitution through his five years of probation.