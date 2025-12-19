Corrections officer at Chautauqua County Jail accused of selling controlled substance to inmate

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced a corrections officer at the Chautauqua County Jail has been arrested, accused of selling a controlled substance to an inmate.

According to the sheriff's office, in October 2025, the Chautauqua County Jail Administration requested an investigation into suspicious activity of an employee at the jail. After an investigation, 27-year-old Dylan Gross of Brocton was identified as a suspect.

The sheriff's office said Gross was employed as a corrections officer at the jail and allegedly sold a controlled substance to an inmate. Gross was charged with fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband and official misconduct.

Gross turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on December 19 and was arraigned through the Centralized Arraignment Process at the jail. Gross is scheduled to appear in the Town of Chautauqua Court at a later date.