Correction officer charged with possession of contraband

Posted at 9:15 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 09:19:16-04

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced a correction officer was arrested and charged with three counts of introducing contraband into a prison.

Jason Cross, 38, was arrested March 8 after the Erie County Sheriff's Office Professional Standards Division investigated reports that he possessed contraband in secure areas of the Erie County Correctional Facility.

Correction Officer Cross resigned from his position and the sheriff's office will decertify him with the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
