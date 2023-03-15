Correction officer charged with possession of contraband

ALDEN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced a correction officer was arrested and charged with three counts of introducing contraband into a prison.

Jason Cross, 38, was arrested March 8 after the Erie County Sheriff's Office Professional Standards Division investigated reports that he possessed contraband in secure areas of the Erie County Correctional Facility.

Correction Officer Cross resigned from his position and the sheriff's office will decertify him with the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

This is an ongoing investigation.