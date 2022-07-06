BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Corpse Flower named "Morty Jr.'" is expected to fully bloom at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens in the next couple of weeks.

Botanical gardens officials said Wednesday that Morty Jr. and siblings Wednesday and Pugsley will be on display, and Morty Jr. "is currently growing rapidly and is showing clear signs of a flower."

The botanical gardens said in July 2014 it acquired three Amorphophallus titanum corms named Morty, Morticia, and Fester. Morty bloomed immediately and Morticia grew a leaf. Fester has divided into four parts creating Morty Jr., Wednesday and Pugsley.

Morty Jr. is expected to reach full bloom within the next couple of weeks and Wednesday and Pugsley are showing signs of growth and will be on display as well.