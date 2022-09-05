Cool jazz to become Labor Day tradition in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Now to a first this weekend in downtown Buffalo.

The Buffalo Jazz Festival made it's musical debut at Seneca One on Sunday afternoon.

Feet were tapping and hands were clapping to the sounds of musicians from all around the country.

It was a free event to end the Seneca One Summer Jam Series.

All people had to do was bring out their lawn chairs, and enjoy music and food trucks.

The plan is to make The Buffalo Jazz Festival a Labor Day tradition in downtown Buffalo for years to come.