Cookie season: Over one million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies arrive in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Girl Scouts of WNY announced over one million boxes of Girl Scout cookies arrived over the weekend.

The cookie season was already underway and booth sales started on Saturday.

"During Girl Scout cookie booth sales, you can often find troops setting up shop at various locations near you, from local storefronts to community events. These booth sales offer a convenient way for you to stock up on your favorite treats while supporting your neighborhood Girl Scouts," GSWNY said.

According to GSWNY, booth sales allow Girl Scouts to showcase their entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to their goals.

You can visit the Girl Scouts website here and enter your zip code to find a booth near you, purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or donate cookies to local organizations.

Whether you enjoy Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Lemonades, Toast-Yays, or Trefoils, all varieties will be $6 per package and 100% of all proceeds stay local within GSWNY.