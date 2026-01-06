Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Convicted sex offender faces new charges of having sex with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorney's Office announced a Niagara County man, who is a convicted sex offender, is facing new charges of having sex with a minor.

According to the U.S. Attorney, a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment charging 42-year-old Joshua Mahley of Gasport with interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct, transportation of a minor, penalties for registered sex offenders, and obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.

Investigators said in December 2010, Mahley was convicted in Orleans County Court of second-degree rape, sexual intercourse by person 18 or more with person Less than 15, and second-degree sexual abuse, and is a registered sex offender in New York State. In June, July, and August 2025, Mahley allegedly traveled across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor victim. In addition, in September 2025, Mahley allegedly transported the minor victim across state lines to engage in sexual activity. Mahley also allegedly possessed computer and AI-generated images depicting minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

