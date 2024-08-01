Convicted felon Michael Burham indicted on murder charges; moved to Chautauqua County Jail

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than one year after escaping jail, and months after being sentenced in a separate kidnapping case, Michael Burham has been moved to the Chautauqua County Jail and indicted on new murder and arson charges.

Burham is accused of killing 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown in 2023. At the time of the deadly shooting, there was an active arrest warrant out for Burham who had been accused of raping Hodgkin.

WKBW Kala Hodgkin was murdered in her Jamestown home.

After the shooting, Burham kidnapped a couple in Pennsylvania and a massive manhunt began. He was later arrested in South Carolina and the couple was unharmed.

Burham was then being held in the Warren County, Pennsylvania jail where he eventually escaped, leading to a nine-day manhunt.

WATCH: Video shows Michael Burham being captured after escaping jail. Fugitive Michael Burham captured in Warren County

In January 2024, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General announced that Burham was sentenced in connection to the kidnapping and jail escape. He was ordered to serve an aggregate sentence of 25 years and 2 months to 50 years and 4 months.