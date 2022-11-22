Convicted felon headed to prison on new child pornography charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a Gasport man, who was previously convicted of receipt of child pornography following a prior conviction, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In 2011, the defendant, 50-year-old Jason David Willis, was sentenced to 132 months in prison following a federal child pornography conviction.

Ten years later, on May 18, 2021, an acquaintance of Willis brought his iPhone to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and stated that the phone contained child pornography.

A U.S. Probation Officer searched the phone and found two videos in the "recently deleted" folder of the iPhone. Both videos depicted explicit images of a 17-year-old girl. A further review of the phone revealed internet history that contained at least one child pornography website.

Wilson was on federal supervised release from his previous conviction at the time of his second arrest. The defendant was also a registered sex offender at the time.