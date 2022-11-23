Convenience store clerk pleads guilty to felony charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 33-year-old Farquan Aljabbouri of Buffalo pleaded guilty Tuesday to misuse of Electronic Benefits Transfer cards.

According to the district attorney's office, while working as a cashier at a convenience store, Aljabbouri fraudulently obtained EBT cards from customers in exchange for money between September 26, 2020 and April 13, 2022. An investigation revealed that Aljabbouri allegedly used the cards to purchase items for the store.

"This defendant paid people to use their food stamp cards for his own benefit. I encourage anyone who has information regarding the misuse of public assistance funds to contact my office." - Erie County DA John Flynn.

Aljabbouri faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison.