Contractor hurt in construction accident at Attica Middle-High School

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A contractor was hurt in a construction accident at Attica Middle-High School on Monday.
In a statement released on social media, the district said the incident occurred late Monday morning at the construction site for the new maintenance building near the middle school parking lot.
According to the district, pre-fabricated rafter sections on the building tipped over and fell onto a contractor working below. The contractor was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital.
Superintendent Kiell Illg said, as far as he knows, the contractor had no life-threatening injuries.
The school buildings were placed in a "hold in place" during the response.
You can read the district's full statement below:
"A construction accident involving a contractor resulted in injuries and prompted an emergency response at the Attica Middle/High School campus Monday.
The accident occurred late Monday morning at the site of construction of the new maintenance building south of the Attica Middle School parking lot when pre-fabricated rafter sections atop the building tipped over and fell onto the contractor working below.
Construction crews on site immediately called 911 and first responders treated the injured worker at the scene.
The contractor was later transported by medical helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital.
No students or staff were in the vicinity of the construction site when the accident occurred.
As a precaution, the middle and high school buildings were briefly placed in a hold in place. During a hold in place, instruction continues as normal, but students remain in classrooms and are kept out of hallways. The hold in place was later lifted, though students and staff were temporarily restricted from going outside to allow first responders to work safely.
Once all emergency operations were complete, all restrictions were lifted and the school day resumed as normal.
We recognize this incident and the sight of emergency vehicles may have been upsetting for some of our students. If a parent or guardian has any concerns regarding your child’s reaction to this incident, please contact your child’s building counselor or principal.
We’re grateful to our first responders for their swift action responding to this incident.
Out of respect for the injured contractor and his family, we’ll have no further comment at this time."