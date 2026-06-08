Contractor hurt in construction accident at Attica Middle-High School

ATTICA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A contractor was hurt in a construction accident at Attica Middle-High School on Monday.

In a statement released on social media, the district said the incident occurred late Monday morning at the construction site for the new maintenance building near the middle school parking lot.

According to the district, pre-fabricated rafter sections on the building tipped over and fell onto a contractor working below. The contractor was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Superintendent Kiell Illg said, as far as he knows, the contractor had no life-threatening injuries.

The school buildings were placed in a "hold in place" during the response.

You can read the district's full statement below: