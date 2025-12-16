Contractor continues to skip court, blames online romance scam for missing money

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York contractor is accused of taking thousands of dollars for home improvement projects, and as homeowners continue to try to recover money, he has failed to appear in court again for a civil case.

One homeowner, Doug Buszka, won a default judgment in small claims court in October, after contractor Charles Contrino didn't show up for his hearing. A judge awarded Buszka $2,500, less than the $4,000 he said he actually paid, because part of the payment was made in cash without a receipt.

Buszka has since placed a lien on Contrino's home, which records show is still for sale. A lien can prevent a property from being sold until the debt is resolved.

Another homeowner, Chris Papadimitriou, said Contrino also failed to appear in his case last week, and that he's now working to secure a default judgment of his own.

Contrino previously told 7 News he planned to repay both homeowners.

"I'm going to get a lien on his property. If he was going to be honest, he would've done so a long time ago," Papadimitriou told 7 News. "When somebody tells you what their character is, you should listen."

Contrino claims he lost tens of thousands of dollars after falling victim to an online romance scam, which he claims drained his bank accounts and left him unable to repay customers.

In a previous interview, Contrino showed 7 News bank records and messages he claims are tied to the scam, including requests for large sums of money tied to crypto investments. He said the situation spiraled quickly and that he was embarrassed to explain what happened.

In a new statement, Contrino said he's relying on the sale of his home to repay the homeowners; however, he said he has not closed on the home.

Both homeowners say they're no longer relying on promises, and instead are turning to the courts to resolve the matter.

Failing to appear can result in default judgments, allowing plaintiffs to pursue legal enforcement options such as liens or garnishment.