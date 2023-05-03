Contractor accused of stealing more than $230,000 from over a dozen Western New York homeowners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State police announced a contractor has been arrested for allegedly defrauding Western New York homeowners.

40-year-old Nathaniel Wagner of Newfane is accused of stealing over $230,000 from more than a dozen WNY homeowners from December 2019 to July 2022. The funds were intended for home improvement projects. He was arraigned and charged with 12 counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of second-degree grand larceny, and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, an investigation began in the spring of 2022 after receiving numerous complaints from homeowners. Wagner allegedly solicited large amounts of money upfront and never performed the work, failed to deliver materials, and refused to issue refunds. He is accused of using the money for personal expenses, such as vehicle repairs, child support, personal investments, and even payments to family members.

The Office of the Attorney General said anyone who believes they were impacted and wants to file a complaint is encouraged to contact OAG at Wagner.Complaints@ag.ny.gov.