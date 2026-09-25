HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Consumer's Beverages in Hamburg is closed until further notice after an early-morning fire.

This was on Malu Drive around 5 a.m. Friday. The business confirmed no one was hurt, but that location will stay closed for the time being.

Consumer's Beverages released this statement:

“As some of you may have heard, a fire broke out at our Hamburg location early this morning. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and everyone is safe. Unfortunately, our Hamburg location will be closed until further notice. As we work to resolve this, please know that each of our other 16 locations are open and ready for you! Thank you to the first responders for bravely jumping into action and to our loyal customers as we navigate this situation. We hope to see you at our other locations, and Let’s Go Buffalo!”

There is no word yet on how it started.

WATCH: Consumer's Beverages in Hamburg closed following fire