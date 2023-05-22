Construction to cause closure of the NFTA University Station bus loop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced construction will cause the closure of the University Station bus loop beginning Tuesday.

According to the NFTA, metro bus services will continue with the following stop changes:



Routes #8 and #12 will stop at Main Street

Routes #5, #13, #19, #34, #44, #47, #48, #49, and #81 will utilize the Main Circle on the University at Buffalo campus

The metro rail will operate on a regular schedule.

The NFTA said the station itself will remain open but riders will have to use the upper entrance across from Main Circle. You can click here to see a map of temporary bus pick-up and drop-off locations.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

"Construction will widen the bus loop making more room for buses and creating more space for operators to navigate the roadway. This project is part of NFTA-Metro's continuing improvement to public transportation in Buffalo-Niagara, including new bus shelters across the region, new rail stations downtown, and more convenient ways to access transit service," a release says.