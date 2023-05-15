Construction on Lebro’s Restaurant expected to be finished sometime in May

GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction on Lebro’s Restaurant is expected to be finished sometime before the month of May ends.

The owner’s wife, Tina Paolini, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that the landscaping will be done in two days.

She says even though the restaurant is temporarily closed the phones have been ringing nonstop.

“People are wanting to come back,” Paolini says. “People calling who didn’t know we were close calling for takeout orders. They’re going to love it.”

Paolini says the dining room will be larger.

She also says the menu won’t be changing, but Lebro’s is looking for workers.

“We’d love to have them if anybody is watching and needs a job,” she says.

So when will the reopening of the 42-year-old restaurant happen?

"It's nerve wrecking anticipating, so we're so excited,” Paolini says. “We don't have a date yet, but we are hoping for next Monday, May 22. They assure me today that it's going to happen."