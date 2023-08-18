Construction on Costco project in Amherst awaits

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Benderson Development representative stood in front of the Town of Amherst planning board to lay out more details on the Costco project.

The director of the Benderson Development tells the board that 14 of the existing 17 buildings will be demolished.

They also plan to work with NFTA to meet the needs of transportation.

“Currently we’re working with NFTA to rework the buses not only in this site but through the entire shopping center,” says James Boglioli, director of Benderson Development. “Next door that’s TJMaxx and the Boulevard so that we can have a consistent bus route throughout the sites.”

Meanwhile, some people say they can’t wait to use their membership as soon as it opens.

“I guess for commercial Costco is the better buy because residential consumers just buy in bulk for home,” says a resident. “I’m happy for WNY because we are now getting way better things.”

But in the board meeting a representative in the North District from the City of Buffalo questions why Costco isn’t in the city.

“I’d like to know once this project is completed would you consider bringing a Costco to the City of Buffalo because residents have stated they would like to see a costco,” the representative says.

The director of Benderson Development responded.

“Tenants pick where they want to go and we try on a project that accommodates them that’s how it goes,” he says.

The site plan has been approved by the planning board of the Town of Amherst.

The board says there are many steps to this project.

They say Benderson Development has six weeks to file a building permit.