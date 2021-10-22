Construction on Chippewa Street between Elmwood Avenue and Main Street now complete

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chippewa Street portion of an $8 million effort to upgrade parts of the Downtown Buffalo Entertainment District is now complete.

Construction began in April on Chippewa and went from Elmwood Avenue to Main Street and included:

Repaving

Complete sidewalk replacement

New curbing

City-owned LED street lighting, benches, catenary lighting

Other amenities

There is a similar project still underway on Franklin Street and a project on Court Street will begin in spring 2022.