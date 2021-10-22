Construction on Chippewa Street between Elmwood Avenue and Main Street now complete

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chippewa Street portion of an $8 million effort to upgrade parts of the Downtown Buffalo Entertainment District is now complete.
Construction began in April on Chippewa and went from Elmwood Avenue to Main Street and included:
- Repaving
- Complete sidewalk replacement
- New curbing
- City-owned LED street lighting, benches, catenary lighting
- Other amenities
There is a similar project still underway on Franklin Street and a project on Court Street will begin in spring 2022.
The streetscape improvements to Chippewa Street are just one part of the City of Buffalo and Buffalo UrbanDevelopment Corporation’s on-going Race for Place effort. Race For Place is an initiative looks to create a vibrant, walkable streetscapes that attract people, support Buffalo’s small business community and enhance the liveliness of Buffalo’s unique districts. The improvements to Chippewa Street aim to bring additional visitors from all areas of the City into the heart of Buffalo’s Entertainment District. The improvements will add to the vibrancy of the city center for the local community to enjoy, while adding to the economic vitality of the City of Buffalo.
- Brandye Merriweather, President, Buffalo Urban Development Corporation