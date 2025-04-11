Construction of ErieNet phase begins, bringing broadband to Boston

BOSTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday marked the beginning of the construction phase for ErieNet, a 400-mile dark fiber broadband network owned by Erie County.

The project aims to bring high-speed internet access to underserved communities like Boston, starting a new chapter for businesses and residents.

Catheline Magrulla, Boston Hotel bar owner, knows firsthand how important reliable internet access is to keep her business running.

"It's really not fair, we don't have any choices," she said. "You either go with Spectrum or you have no internet."

wkbw

Boston residents often face expensive bills and few alternatives. For Magrulla, having a strong, reliable connection isn't optional.

"You have to have internet," she said. "People want to go on their phones and stuff, of course, you want people to stay as long as possible."

But that could soon change. Erie County officially began the construction phase of ErieNet, a 400-mile dark fiber broadband network owned by Erie County.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan, the $36 million project has been in development for years. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the goal is to give every resident a fair shot at competing in today's digital world.

"High-speed internet has not been available for many folks. If you're not on Boston State Road, you're not getting it," Erie County Executive Poloncarz said. "So what we're doing is allowing final-mile providers to come in, because we're building the middle mile. We're building the backbone."

wkbw

Boston Town Supervisor and ErieNet board member Jason Keding said Spectrum serves about 70% of the area, leaving limited options for businesses, homes and schools.

"For the schools, this is a fantastic opportunity," Keding said. "Boston Elementary, for example, would be able to tap into this backbone system."

With prices rising across the board, Magrulla said even saving a little on the internet would make a big difference.

"You understand their bills have gone up too," she said. "You can save 20, 30 dollars a month, and that's a huge savings in the bar business."

Poloncarz said ErieNet is expected to provide coverage to all of Erie County by the end of 2026.