Construction continues on Spectrum Health building after it was damaged in Blizzard of '22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spectrum Health's building at 1280 Main was severely damaged during the Blizzard of 2022, disrupting services for thousands of people who rely on its mental health and addiction counseling.

The blizzard caused significant damage to the facility, including broken windows, damaged sprinkler heads, and a burst pipe that flooded the building with 140,000 gallons of water.

"Expenses were way more than we thought initially," said Cindy Voelker, President and CEO of Spectrum Health. "We would serve probably 6,000 people between all the programs that run out of here."

The Patrick Lee Foundation contributed $200,000 towards the renovations, and Spectrum Health is seeking additional funding to cover the multi-million dollar repair costs.

"Everything is going to be state of the art when they're done," said Nick Jerome, CFO of Spectrum Health.

Spectrum Health is working to secure the necessary funding to restore its facility and continue providing essential services to the community.

