Construction begins on Parker Boulevard Complete Streets Project in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda officials announced construction is now underway on the Parker Boulevard Complete Streets Project.

The project is designed to improve safety and mobility on Parker Boulevard from Englewood Avenue to Sheridan Drive.

"The 1.3-mile project will promote a safe and efficient multi-modal transportation system featuring two designated vehicle lanes, two bicycle lanes, one-sided parking, and three mini-roundabouts at Parker and Englewood (eliminating a sharp turn angle), Parker and Decatur, and Parker and Harrison," a release says.

Town of Tonawanda

General work zone restrictions are expected to be in place through October 14, although much of the work is expected to be completed before the school year begins on September 6.

Town of Tonawanda

Town of Tonawanda