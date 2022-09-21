Construction begins on new apartment community in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction will soon officially begin on a new apartment community, "The Rails," on Main Street in Buffalo's University District.

The new community will have an address of 2929 Main Street, at the intersection of Hertel Avenue. The community will be near the Metro Rail's LaSalle Station and a 15-minute walk from the University at Buffalo's South Campus.

The Rails will be a preservation of two existing buildings with new construction. 312 apartments will be available - a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. There will be 1500 square feet of retail space and 3675 square feet of office space.

"We are thrilled to revive this long-under-utilized brownfield property through launching The Rails and providing an attractive, modern apartment community for this important stretch of Main Street," Founding Principal at Blackfish Investments Dave Freeman said.

A groundbreaking event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22 to celebrate the construction with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.